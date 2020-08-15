United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Albuminous Substance, Starch, Glues & Enzymes

Imports Intra Eu – Albuminous Substance, Starch, Glues & Enzymes in the United Kingdom increased to 44.62 GBP Million in June from 42.85 GBP Million in May of 2020. Imports Intra Eu – Albuminous Substance, Starch, G in the United Kingdom averaged 30.07 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 72.91 GBP Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 13.10 GBP Million in December of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Albuminous Substance, Starc.