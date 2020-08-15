United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Animal Or Veg. Fats & Oils & Cleavage Prds.

Imports Intra Eu – Animal Or Veg. Fats & Oils & Cleavage Prds. in the United Kingdom increased to 91.96 GBP Million in June from 81.22 GBP Million in May of 2020. Imports Intra Eu – Animal Or Veg. Fats & Oils & Cl in the United Kingdom averaged 57.81 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 140.62 GBP Million in August of 2017 and a record low of 23.92 GBP Million in August of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Animal Or Veg. Fats & Oils.