United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Footwear, Gaiters & Parts Of Such Articles

Imports Intra Eu – Footwear, Gaiters & Parts Of Such Articles in the United Kingdom decreased to 229.17 GBP Million in December from 250.73 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports Intra Eu – Footwear, Gaiters & Parts Of Su in the United Kingdom averaged 123.29 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 284.05 GBP Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 62.69 GBP Million in April of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Footwear, Gaiters & Parts O.