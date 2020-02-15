United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Furniture, Bedding, Mattresses & Furnishings

Imports Intra Eu – Furniture, Bedding, Mattresses & Furnishings in the United Kingdom decreased to 261.26 GBP Million in December from 343.28 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports Intra Eu – Furniture, Bedding, Mattresses in the United Kingdom averaged 207.07 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 385.97 GBP Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 64.86 GBP Million in August of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Furniture, Bedding, Mattres.
