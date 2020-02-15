United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans & Aquatics Prepared

Imports Intra Eu – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans & Aquatics Prepared in the United Kingdom increased to 177.21 GBP Million in December from 171.46 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports Intra Eu – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans & Aqua in the United Kingdom averaged 98.99 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 205.96 GBP Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 30.19 GBP Million in February of 1997. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans &.