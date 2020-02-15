United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Distillation Products

Imports Intra Eu – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Distillation Products in the United Kingdom increased to 559.43 GBP Million in December from 519.67 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports Intra Eu – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Distilla in the United Kingdom averaged 540.50 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1913.29 GBP Million in March of 2013 and a record low of 60.03 GBP Million in September of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Dist.