United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Miscellaneous Articles Of Base Metal

Imports Intra Eu – Miscellaneous Articles Of Base Metal in the United Kingdom decreased to 67.01 GBP Million in December from 81.62 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports Intra Eu – Miscellaneous Articles Of Base in the United Kingdom averaged 60.68 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 105.36 GBP Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 7 GBP Million in March of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Miscellaneous Articles of B.