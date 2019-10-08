Imports of Beverages, Spirits & Vinegar in the United Kingdom increased to 566.17 GBP Million in July from 517.37 GBP Million in June of 2019. Imports of Beverages, Spirits & Vinegar in the United Kingdom averaged 390.30 GBP Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 665.54 GBP Million in November of 2018 and a record low of 137.42 GBP Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Beverages, Spirits & Vinegar.