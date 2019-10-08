Imports of Books, Newspapers, Pictures & Related in the United Kingdom increased to 149.26 GBP Million in July from 147.18 GBP Million in June of 2019. Imports of Books, Newspapers, Pictures & Related in the United Kingdom averaged 136.54 GBP Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 206.38 GBP Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 90.96 GBP Million in December of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Books, Newspapers, Pictures & Related.