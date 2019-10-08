Imports of Ceramic Products in the United Kingdom increased to 130.50 GBP Million in July from 127.03 GBP Million in June of 2019. Imports of Ceramic Products in the United Kingdom averaged 87.48 GBP Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 137.27 GBP Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 45.25 GBP Million in December of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Ceramic Products.