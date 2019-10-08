Imports of Cereals, Flour, Starch & Milk Products in the United Kingdom increased to 276.68 GBP Million in July from 253.76 GBP Million in June of 2019. Imports of Cereals, Flour, Starch & Milk Products in the United Kingdom averaged 166.89 GBP Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 323.54 GBP Million in November of 2018 and a record low of 51.73 GBP Million in February of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Cereals, Flour, Starch & Milk Products.