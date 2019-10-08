Imports of Cereals in the United Kingdom decreased to 106.08 GBP Million in July from 107.07 GBP Million in June of 2019. Imports of Cereals in the United Kingdom averaged 68.71 GBP Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 156.64 GBP Million in December of 2012 and a record low of 27 GBP Million in August of 2004. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Cereals.