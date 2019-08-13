Imports of Extra EU – Wool, Fine & Coarse Animal in the United Kingdom decreased to 12.64 GBP Million in June from 18.45 GBP Million in May of 2019. Imports of Extra EU – Wool, Fine & Coarse Animal in the United Kingdom averaged 13.47 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 29.02 GBP Million in April of 1997 and a record low of 6.14 GBP Million in July of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Wool, Fine & Coarse Animal.