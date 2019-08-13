Imports of Extra EU – Works of Art, Collectors P in the United Kingdom increased to 237.54 GBP Million in June from 185.35 GBP Million in May of 2019. Imports of Extra EU – Works of Art, Collectors P in the United Kingdom averaged 185.23 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 901.69 GBP Million in June of 2011 and a record low of 25.74 GBP Million in August of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Works of Art, Collectors P.