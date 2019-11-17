Imports of Intra EU – Furskins, Artificial Fur & in the United Kingdom increased to 4.62 GBP Million in September from 3.12 GBP Million in August of 2019. Imports of Intra EU – Furskins, Artificial Fur & in the United Kingdom averaged 2.40 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 8.17 GBP Million in July of 2017 and a record low of 0.38 GBP Million in November of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Furskins, Artificial Fur &.