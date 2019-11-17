Imports of Intra EU – Glass & Glassware in the United Kingdom increased to 94.78 GBP Million in September from 80.33 GBP Million in August of 2019. Imports of Intra EU – Glass & Glassware in the United Kingdom averaged 69.92 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 131 GBP Million in October of 2017 and a record low of 37.54 GBP Million in August of 1997. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Glass & Glassware.