Imports of Intra EU – Headgear & Related Articles in the United Kingdom increased to 12.02 GBP Million in September from 10.73 GBP Million in August of 2019. Imports of Intra EU – Headgear & Related Articles in the United Kingdom averaged 5.36 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 15.27 GBP Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 1.12 GBP Million in December of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Headgear & Related Articles.