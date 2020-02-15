Imports of Intra EU – Meat & Edible Meat Offal in the United Kingdom increased to 340.28 GBP Million in December from 322.24 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports of Intra EU – Meat & Edible Meat Offal in the United Kingdom averaged 213.82 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 361.74 GBP Million in December of 2016 and a record low of 84.86 GBP Million in May of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Meat & Edible Meat Offal.