Imports of Intra EU – Milling Industry Products in the United Kingdom decreased to 23.65 GBP Million in December from 25.89 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports of Intra EU – Milling Industry Products in the United Kingdom averaged 16.79 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 38.70 GBP Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 7 GBP Million in June of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Milling Industry Products.