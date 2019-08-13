Imports of Man-made Filaments in the United Kingdom decreased to 47.11 GBP Million in June from 50.52 GBP Million in May of 2019. Imports of Man-made Filaments in the United Kingdom averaged 50.20 GBP Million from 2000 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 83.11 GBP Million in March of 2000 and a record low of 28.37 GBP Million in December of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Man-made Filaments.