United Kingdom Imports – Soaps,Organic Agents, Lubricating, Waxes Prepared

Imports – Soaps,Organic Agents, Lubricating, Waxes Prepared in the United Kingdom increased to 175.28 GBP Million in March from 145.73 GBP Million in February of 2020. Imports – Soaps,Organic Agents, Lubricating, Waxes in the United Kingdom averaged 111.09 GBP Million from 2000 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 209.44 GBP Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 45.01 GBP Million in December of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Soaps,organic Agents, Lubricating, Wax.