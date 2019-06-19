United Kingdom Living Wage Family

Living Wage Family in the United Kingdom increased to 1300 GBP/Month in 2018 from 1230 GBP/Month in 2017. Living Wage Family in the United Kingdom averaged 1252.50 GBP/Month from 2015 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 1300 GBP/Month in 2016 and a record low of 1180 GBP/Month in 2015. WageIndicator Living Wage computations are based on the cost of living for a predefined food basket derived from the FAO database distinguishing 50 food groups with national food consumption patterns in per capita units, for housing and for transportation, with a margin for unexpected expenses. The data about prices of these items is collected through an online survey. Living Wage for a typical family refers to the family composition most common in the country at stake, calculated on the respective fertility rates.