United Kingdom Wages High Skilled

Wages High Skilled in the United Kingdom increased to 2330 GBP/Month in 2018 from 2110 GBP/Month in 2017. Wages High Skilled in the United Kingdom averaged 2267.50 GBP/Month from 2015 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 2460 GBP/Month in 2016 and a record low of 2110 GBP/Month in 2017. High Skilled Wages refer to highest estimate of wage of workers doing high-skilled jobs, calculated from sample of wages collected by WageIndicator surveys.