15 Year Mortgage Rate in the United States increased to 7.03 percent in October 25 from 6.92 percent in the previous week. 15 Year Mortgage Rate in the United States averaged 5.21 percent from 1991 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 8.89 percent in December of 1994 and a record low of 2.10 percent in July of 2021. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States 15 Year Mortgage Rate.

Read Full Story