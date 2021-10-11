US 20 Year Bond Yield was 2.28 percent on Friday October 8, according to over-the-counter interbank yield quotes for this government bond maturity. Historically, the United States 20 Year bond Yield reached an all time high of 4.10 in December of 2013. This page includes a chart with historical data for US 20Y.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Economics Editor (see all)
- United States 20 Year bond Yield - October 10, 2021
- United States Imports – Cookware, Chinaware, Cutlery, House & Garden(Census) - October 9, 2021
- United States Imports Of Consumer Goods (Nonfood), Except Automotive (Fas) - October 9, 2021