30 Year Mortgage Rate in the United States increased to 7.79 percent in October 25 from 7.63 percent in the previous week. 30 Year Mortgage Rate in the United States averaged 7.74 percent from 1971 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 18.63 percent in October of 1981 and a record low of 2.65 percent in January of 2021. The Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. The interest rate a lender would charge to lend mortgage money to a qualified borrower exclusive of the fees and points required by the lender. This commitment rate applies only to conventional financing on conforming mortgages with loan-to-value rates of 80 percent or less. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States 30 Year Mortgage Rate.

