The United States Average Mortgage Size decreased to 410.70 Thousand USD on Friday October 20 from 412.60 Thousand USD in the previous day. Average Mortgage Size in the United States averaged 222.32 Thousand USD from 1990 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 460.10 Thousand USD in March of 2022 and a record low of 98.50 Thousand USD in April of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Average Mortgage Size.

Read Full Story