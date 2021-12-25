United States CFNAI Employment, Unemployment and Hours Index

CFNAI Employment Index in the United States decreased to 0.18 points in November from 0.24 points in October of 2021. CFNAI Employment Index in the United States averaged 0 points from 1967 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1.94 points in June of 2020 and a record low of -8.65 points in April of 2020. In the United States, the CFNAI Employment, Unemployment and Hours Index refers to the contribution of employment-related indicators to the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI), which is a monthly index designed to gauge overall economic activity. The Employment, Unemployment and Hours Index accounts for 33 percent of the CFNAI and includes indicators such as non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, job openings and the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States CFNAI Employment Index.

