The stocks of goods held by firms in the United States increased by 80.57 USD Billion in the third quarter of 2023. Changes in Inventories in the United States averaged 33.85 USD Billion from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 214.53 USD Billion in the first quarter of 2022 and a record low of -279.05 USD Billion in the second quarter of 2020. In the United States, changes in inventories are often a leading indicator for the overall performance of the economy. This page provides – United States Changes in Inventories – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

