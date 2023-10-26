Continuing Jobless Claims in the United States increased to 1790 thousand in the week ending October 14 of 2023 from 1727 thousand in the previous week. Continuing Jobless Claims in the United States averaged 2768.73 Thousand from 1967 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 23130 Thousand in May of 2020 and a record low of 988 Thousand in May of 1969. Continuing Jobless Claims refer to actual number of unemployed and currently receiving unemployment benefits who filed for unemployment benefits at least two weeks ago. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Continuing Jobless Claims – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

