United States Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccination Rate

The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people in the United States rose to 111 as of Sep 6 2021. Total number of vaccination doses administered per 100 people in the total population. This is counted as a single dose, and may not equal the total number of people vaccinated, depending on the specific dose regime (e.g. people receive multiple doses). This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Coronavirus Vaccination Rate.

