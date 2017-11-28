Crude Oil Rigs in the United States remained unchanged at 747 in November 27 from 747 in the previous week. Crude Oil Rigs in the United States averaged 485.03 from 1987 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 1609 in October of 2014 and a record low of 98 in August of 1999. This page provides – United States Crude Oil Rigs- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

