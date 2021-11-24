Dallas Fed Manufacturing Shipments Index in the United States decreased to 13.80 points in October from 18.70 points in September of 2021. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Shipments Index in the United States averaged 9.43 points from 2004 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 48.40 points in February of 2006 and a record low of -56.40 points in April of 2020. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas conducts the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey monthly to obtain a timely assessment of the state’s factory activity. Firms are asked whether output, employment, orders, prices and other indicators increased, decreased or remained unchanged over the previous month. Survey responses are used to calculate an index for each indicator. Each index is calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents reporting a decrease from the percentage reporting an increase. When the share of firms reporting an increase exceeds the share of firms reporting a decrease, the index will be greater than zero, suggesting the indicator has increased over the prior month. If the share of firms reporting a decrease exceeds the share reporting an increase, the index will be below zero, suggesting the indicator has decreased over the prior month. An index will be zero when the number of firms reporting an increase is equal to the number of firms reporting a decrease. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Dallas Fed Manufacturing Shipments Index.

