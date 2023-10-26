Durable Goods Orders Ex Defense in the United States increased to 5.80 percent in September from -0.70 percent in August of 2023. Durable Goods Orders Ex Defense in the United States averaged 0.34 percent from 1992 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 28 percent in July of 2014 and a record low of -20.90 percent in August of 2014. Durable Goods Orders Excluding Defense refer to new orders placed with manufacturers for delivery of hard goods in the future excluding defense orders. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Durable Goods Orders Ex Defense – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story