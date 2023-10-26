Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation in the United States remained unchanged at 0.50 percent in September from 0.50 percent in August of 2023. Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation in the United States averaged 0.24 percent from 1992 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 6.30 percent in March of 2004 and a record low of -10.20 percent in January of 2009. Durable Goods Orders Excluding Transportation refer to new orders placed with manufacturers for delivery of hard goods in the future excluding transportation orders. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

