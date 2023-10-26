Durable Goods Orders in the United States increased 4.70 percent in September of 2023 over the previous month. Durable Goods Orders in the United States averaged 0.35 percent from 1992 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 24.80 percent in July of 2014 and a record low of -19.90 percent in August of 2014. Durable Goods Orders refer to new orders placed with manufacturers for delivery of hard goods which meant to last at least three years. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Durable Goods Orders – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story