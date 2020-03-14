United States Exports – Apparel, Footwear & Household (Census Basis)

Exports – Apparel, Footwear & Household (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 941.76 USD Million in January from 827.58 USD Million in December of 2019. Exports – Apparel, Footwear & Household (Census Ba in the United States averaged 716.16 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 971.72 USD Million in November of 2014 and a record low of 231.24 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Apparel, Footwear & Household.

