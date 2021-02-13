United States Exports – Civilian Aircraft & Engines (Census Basis)

Exports – Civilian Aircraft & Engines (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 5428.40 USD Million in December from 5420.52 USD Million in November of 2020. Exports – Civilian Aircraft & Engines (Census Basi in the United States averaged 5576.44 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 12750.92 USD Million in February of 2019 and a record low of 1645.15 USD Million in January of 1995. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Civilian Aircraft & Engines.

