United States Exports – Complete & Assembled, New & Used (Census Basis)

Exports – Complete & Assembled, New & Used (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 4779.57 USD Million in December from 4674.39 USD Million in November of 2020. Exports – Complete & Assembled, New & Used (Census in the United States averaged 2649.76 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 6037.91 USD Million in July of 2014 and a record low of 543.93 USD Million in December of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Complete & Assembled, New & Used.

