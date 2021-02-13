United States Exports – Computers, Peripherals & Semiconductors (Census)

Exports – Computers, Peripherals & Semiconductors (Census) in the United States increased to 8568.33 USD Million in December from 8124.78 USD Million in November of 2020. Exports – Computers, Peripherals & Semiconductors in the United States averaged 6861.95 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 10422.11 USD Million in September of 2000 and a record low of 2725.42 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Computers, Peripherals & Semiconductors.

