United States Exports – Consumer Durables Unmanufactured (Census Basis)

Exports – Consumer Durables Unmanufactured (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 1419.37 USD Million in January from 1404.89 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports – Consumer Durables Unmanufactured (Census in the United States averaged 839.37 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 2319.16 USD Million in May of 2014 and a record low of 99.21 USD Million in October of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Consumer Durables Unmanufactured.

