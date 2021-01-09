United States Exports – Domestic Exports, N.E.C. Total (Census Basis)

Exports – Domestic Exports, N.E.C. Total (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 3722.88 USD Million in November from 3435.61 USD Million in October of 2020. Exports – Domestic Exports, N.E.C. Total (Census B in the United States averaged 2322.21 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4243.28 USD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 942.28 USD Million in March of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Domestic Exports of N.e.c. Total.

