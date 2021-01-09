United States Exports – Electric & Electric Generating (Census Basis)

Exports – Electric & Electric Generating (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 4382.93 USD Million in November from 4162.28 USD Million in October of 2020. Exports – Electric & Electric Generating (Census B in the United States averaged 3003.48 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5115.66 USD Million in October of 2014 and a record low of 875.49 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Electric & Electric Generating.

