United States Exports – Electric Generating & Electric Eqp. (Census Basis)

Exports – Electric Generating & Electric Eqp. (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 4458.76 USD Million in January from 4481.38 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports – Electric Generating & Electric Eqp. (Cen in the United States averaged 3011.10 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 5115.66 USD Million in October of 2014 and a record low of 875.49 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Electric Generating & Electric Eqp.

