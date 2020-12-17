United States Exports – Hides & Skins & Fur Skin, Raw (Census Basis)

Exports – Hides & Skins & Fur Skin, Raw (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 70 USD Million in October from 64.05 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Hides & Skins & Fur Skin, Raw (Census Ba in the United States averaged 153.03 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 403.33 USD Million in April of 2013 and a record low of 47 USD Million in May of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Hides & Skins & Fur Skin, Raw.

