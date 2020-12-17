United States Exports – Home Entertainment Equipment (Census Basis)

Exports – Home Entertainment Equipment (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 557.98 USD Million in October from 515.16 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Home Entertainment Equipment (Census Bas in the United States averaged 699.04 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1050.64 USD Million in January of 2008 and a record low of 207.80 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Home Entertainment Equipment.

