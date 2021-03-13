United States Exports – Industrial & Service Machinery (Census Basis)

Exports – Industrial & Service Machinery (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 12983.74 USD Million in January from 12039.98 USD Million in December of 2020. Exports – Industrial & Service Machinery (Census B in the United States averaged 8073.70 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 13077.27 USD Million in April of 2018 and a record low of 2493.44 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Industrial & Service Machinery.

