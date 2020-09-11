United States Exports – Industrial Supplies & Materials (Census Basis)

Exports – Industrial Supplies & Materials (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 35316.85 USD Million in July from 32809.56 USD Million in June of 2020. Exports – Industrial Supplies & Materials (Census in the United States averaged 23271.80 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 47255.07 USD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 7234.57 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Industrial Supplies & Materials.

