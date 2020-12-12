United States Exports – Lumber & Other Wood Supplies (Census Basis)

Exports – Lumber & Other Wood Supplies (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 520.05 USD Million in October from 475.20 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Lumber & Other Wood Supplies (Census Bas in the United States averaged 509.01 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 776.17 USD Million in December of 2017 and a record low of 325.05 USD Million in May of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Lumber & Other Wood Supplies.

