United States Exports – Miscellaneous Domestic Exports (Census Basis)

Exports – Miscellaneous Domestic Exports (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 521.34 USD Million in May from 585.27 USD Million in April of 2020. Exports – Miscellaneous Domestic Exports (Census B in the United States averaged 501.99 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 898.28 USD Million in November of 2019 and a record low of 267.09 USD Million in September of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Exports of Miscellaneous Domestic Exports Of.

Read Full Story